If the Monroe Golden Tornadoes left Thursday night’s game feeling like they could of, should of and would of it would be understandable. The Thomas Central Yellow Jackets scored twice in the last four minutes of the game at Hugh Mills Stadium to beat Monroe 35-22 after the Tornadoes had tied the game with a spectacular catch by senior wide receiver Za’tarious Anderson with under six minutes left to play.
On a 4th and 8 yards to go for a first down with under six minutes left to play and down by six, Tornadoes quarterback Da’arrious Rivers threw a strike to Anderson in the end zone from 30 yards away and Anderson jumped over his defender from Thomas Central and snatched the ball away for the touchdown. The kick was no good, so the score was tied 22-22. But after that, everything went Thomas Central’s way.
The Yellow Jackets quickly marched down the field and scored on an eight-yard run by Tykeem Wallace with 3:54 remaining in the game. Their point after kick made it 29-27, but the Tornadoes still had plenty of time. The Tornadoes got the ball at the 35 after the kick and began their drive. Things got sticky with a third and eight play, but Rivers connected with Kason Jones who took the ball down to the 25-yard line and it looked like the Tornadoes were threatening again. But on the next play, Thomas Central intercepted the pass from Rivers and took over. A deflated Tornado defense couldn’t stop the first play as the Yellow Jackets raced 85 yards for another touchdown to cap the scoring and secure the win.
The Tornadoes had two other chances at touchdowns that they were unable to score. In the third quarter Monroe marched down the field with passes from Rivers and runs by Keshawn Harris and Micah Stewart and then got a pass interference call that set Monroe up with first and goal at the three. But the Tornadoes tried to run right up the middle four times and were unable to get through the Jacket defense. On the other drive, the Tornadoes got down inside the 10 again, but the pass in the end zone was intercepted by the Yellow Jackets.
Thomas Central got another big break in the third quarter when the Jackets’ Javasse Thomas picked off a Tornado pass at midfield and took it all the way in for six points for the first touchdown of the second half. The Jackets also scored on a trick play where the wide receiver caught one pass then turned and threw to another wide receiver who took the pass into the end zone.
Anderson had caught a pass from starting Jordan Edwards in the first quarter to get the Tornadoes on the board and later Dominik Henderson wrestled the ball away from a defender in the end zone on another Edwards pass for the second Monroe touchdown of the night.
Edwards was injured midway through the second quarter and did not return. He spent the second half on the sideline with his ankle taped and standing on crutches.
Monroe is now 1-3 on the season and will face cross town rival Dougherty next Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium Thomas Central is now 4-0 on the season and will travel to Quitman to face Brooks County next Friday night.
A photo gallery from the game including football, band and cheerleaders will be on albanyherald.com.