AUBURN, Ala. -- Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff went on the "Midday Show with Andy and Randy" -- with co-hosts Andy Bunker and the legendary Randy McMichael -- on the team's flagship station, 92.9 The Game, on Friday.
He repeated much of what he said at the NFL scouting combine last week, but did go into detail about what needs to be in place to make a blockbuster move up in the draft, such as the one the Falcons made in 2011 to get Julio Jones.
The Falcons need to improve their pass rush and have been whiffing in the draft. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is the top pass rusher in the draft this year.
The Falcons, who have said they will not re-sign Vic Beasley, who was the eighth overall pick in 2015, hold the 16th pick, but would have to trade up to get Young.
We were at Auburn's Pro Day and heard about seven minutes of the interview on the Radio.com app before we had to jump back to the Gus Malzahn news conference.
Here's what we heard:
On moving up to 12 to get a guy: "I think that's something that we always consider. But I think with this draft ... I think there is going to be a lot of interesting action between 10 and 20. Again, I'd would never count us out because, yeah, we are a team that has been active. With that said, this may be one of those draft situations, it does set up an opportunity to potentially move back. As long as I've been here, we've not been a really active team moving back. But again, this year, may be one of those years where you can truly look at that and acquire a couple more picks in different parts of the draft to used to pair together to get up in another round. (Aside: McMichael asked about moving up. Dimitroff ended up talking about moving back.)"
On making a big leap in the draft (implied to go get Chase Young, and although Andy said he wouldn't ask about Chase Young, he did indirectly): "I understand the conversation that's been circulating. I get that. We did make a big-time move for Julio way back when. I've always been taught through my years of growing in this business that the general manager and the head coach know the team better than anyone. The core of where you are, team-building, how you project moving forward. We spent a lot of time back in '11 analyzing our situation and knowing where the organization was, of course. Knowing the talent we had. Knowing where the contracts were and the length of contracts. It takes a lot of research in that way to decide whether if you're going to make a once-in-a-career type move. Now, as we can say, when that was made, that was in '11. That was 23 years into a career. Careers can be 10 years, three years, four years, who knows. Organizationally speaking, you don't make those moves all of the time. They are really thought-out decisions. When you find someone that can be a massive difference-maker within the league and within the team and you feel like your roster is in the right place that you can potentially give up some of the so-called "booty" that you need to give up to make these plays or ... (trade up). You have to be very, very comfortable with where your team is as far as the roster and such. That's what you have to be very comfortable with and you have to be very strong understanding of where your team is going into the future."
On free agency: "... As a organization you have to be very calculating in who you bring in ... if you're bringing in wayward souls, left, right and center, and they aren't accountable and aren't disciplined, that's not the message that we want to attach to someone we are paying big money."
On what's the biggest need: "We've had situation where we've been very outspoken about Vic leaving (The team told him he wasn't going to be re-signed. He didn't want to leave). Obviously, we need to continue to look at where we are going to go with getting to the quarterback. That is just not on the outside (defensive end), that's on the inside (defensive tackle) as well. We made some big moves last year not only with Grady Jarrett, but bringing in Tyeler Davison and Allen Bailey. We've always believed in a rotation on that defensive line. When need to talk about fronts on both sides. When you flip it over, protecting Matt Ryan and how important that is for us. Over the years, you know that we've put a lot of tools around Matt Ryan, and that's very important for us, not only at the fast and athletic positions, but also the protectors. Look, we have a number of different areas that we are looking at. Like any GM would say at this time of the year, I don't want to pinpoint it necessarily. But what is great and what allows us to be flexible in the draft is that we are not just honing in on one position that's going to be a game-changer or a season-maker for us. We believe there are a number of areas that can help us be a championship-caliber football team."
On the media whiffing on the needs the last few years: "... we are needs-based team ... but there are times where you might have a lesser need and a player that is outrageously talented and that opportunity you can't pass by."
On taking running backs earlier than the third round: "... Do I think there are really good values at the running back position from three on, no question about it."
