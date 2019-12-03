AMERICUS, Ga. -- Soloman Thomas connected on six first-half 3-pointers en route to a game-high 31 points to lead the Georgia Southwestern State University men's basketball team past Fort Valley State, 89-62, Monday evening in the Storm Dome.
How It Happened: Thomas drained his first six attempts from beyond the arc to help the Hurricanes build a double-digit lead early in the first half. GSW led by 10 points at the 12:30 mark and the margin was never closer than eight points the rest of the way.
The Hurricanes closed out the opening period on an 18-6 run to lead 49-29 at the break.
GSW maintained an advantage in the mid-20s for most of the second half until a 10-2 run capped by a pair of Jamari Dean free throws with 6:04 to play pushed the margin to 31 points, the largest of the evening.
GSW turned in its best shooting night of the season to remain undefeated (5-0). The Hurricanes finished over 50 percent for the first time (51.7) and connected on a season-best 12 of 27 (44.4 percent) from 3-point range. GSW ran up a 12-point advantage in points in the paint, 34-20, grabbed three more rebounds, 39-36, and forced the Wildcats into 22 turnovers.
Who Stood Out: Thomas finished 8 of 13 from long range to post his second consecutive game of 30-plus points. Devon Higgs pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds and scored 13 points coming off the bench for his first collegiate double-double. Dean scored 20 points and Jalen Cameron added 11. Higgs, Dean and Cameron had four steals apiece as GSW finished with a season-best 17.
Fort Valley State (2-6) was led by Shawn Foxbrennen with team highs in points (18) and rebounds (11). Foxbrennen was the only Wildcat to score in double figures.
Up Next: The Hurricanes wrap up the non-conference portion of their schedule with a trip to Albany State (3-6) on Thursday. GSW defeated ASU, 75-66, in the Storm Dome on Nov. 18.