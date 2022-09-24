0102.jpg

Deerfield-Windsor quarterback Thomas Ray (11) runs past the Terrell Academy defense for a 57-yard touchdown run in Friday night’s 21-0 win for the Knights.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — Deerfield-Windsor quarterback Thomas Ray ran for a 57-yard touchdown and threw for another to lead the Deerfield-Windsor Knights to a 21-0 win over Terrell Academy Friday night in front of a standing-room-only crowd at Webb Memorial Stadium.

While Thomas was leading the offense, the Knight defense shut down the potent Terrell Academy offense with constant pressure and several tackles behind the land of scrimmage. The win improves the Deerfield-Windsor record to 5-0 while the Terrell Academy Eagles fall to 3-1.

