Albany State University student-athletes Travis Ray, LaToya Boyd and Titus Burns have been selected to participate in the 2020 NCAA's Career in Sports Forum on May 27-29.
This year's Career in Sports Forum will be held virtually due to COVID-19.
The NCAA selects just 200 student-athletes annually to participate in the forum out of its more than 460,000 total student-athletes across the country. The forum is designed to help student-athletes with their career paths after graduation.
Ray is a senior on Albany State's baseball team. He played high school baseball at North Florida Christian in Tallahassee, Fla. Boyd is a junior tennis player from Dunwoody, Ga. Burns, a redshirt sophomore on the Rams' basketball team, is from Havana, Fla.
"I'm excited to attend the virtual forum and will have the opportunity to meet some of the NCAA's most influential leaders," the student-athletes said in a joint statement. "It is an honor to be selected, and I am proud to represent Albany State University."
The three-day event, per the NCAA, is designed to "provide an opportunity to network and learn from current athletics professionals."
Discussion at the forum include: how personal values intersect with career opportunities, how behavioral styles impact individual effectiveness, the key professional and career development information to assist with transition from a student-athlete to a professional, and the role of the college coach or athletics administrator. Participants will network with peers, as well as key decision-makers at the campus, conference and national level of college athletics.
