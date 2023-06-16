...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama,
Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Panhandle Florida,
Holmes, Jackson and North Walton. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill,
Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur,
Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller,
Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift,
Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several inches of rainfall has already fallen in the past two
days over the watch area. Additional rainfall of 2 to 4
inches with locally higher amounts is forecast from today
through Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Three Georgia Bulldogs invited to MLB Draft Combine
ATHENS-----University of Georgia pitchers Liam Sullivan and Jaden Woods along with catcher/outfielder Corey Collins have been invited to the 2023 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft Combine set for June 19-24 in Phoenix.
Sullivan, a 6-6, 255-pound left-hander from Sandy Springs, Ga., was the workhorse of the 2023 rotation, making a team-high 14 starts with a 5-2 mark and 5.77 ERA. In 64 innings, he tallied 75 strikeouts and 33 walks. Woods, a 6-2, 202-pound left-hander from Warner Robins, Ga., went 3-3 with a 5.77 ERA. In 10 starts, he registered 62 strikeouts with 25 walks in 48.1 innings. Collins, a 6-3, 220-pound left-handed hitter from Suwanee, Ga., appeared in 33 games with 32 starts (13 in right field, 12 at catcher, 7 as a DH) and batted .267 with six home runs and 20 RBI.
