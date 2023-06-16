ATHENS-----University of Georgia pitchers Liam Sullivan and Jaden Woods along with catcher/outfielder Corey Collins have been invited to the 2023 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft Combine set for June 19-24 in Phoenix.

Sullivan, a 6-6, 255-pound left-hander from Sandy Springs, Ga., was the workhorse of the 2023 rotation, making a team-high 14 starts with a 5-2 mark and 5.77 ERA. In 64 innings, he tallied 75 strikeouts and 33 walks. Woods, a 6-2, 202-pound left-hander from Warner Robins, Ga., went 3-3 with a 5.77 ERA. In 10 starts, he registered 62 strikeouts with 25 walks in 48.1 innings. Collins, a 6-3, 220-pound left-handed hitter from Suwanee, Ga., appeared in 33 games with 32 starts (13 in right field, 12 at catcher, 7 as a DH) and batted .267 with six home runs and 20 RBI.

