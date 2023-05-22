LAKE NONA, Fla. — Sophomore Mell Reasco's upset victory over No. 8 seed Reese Brantmeier highlighted the University of Georgia women's tennis team's success in the NCAA singles championship on Monday at the USTA National Campus.

The day began with No. 4 seed Vidmanova competing against No. 84 Kit Gulihur from North Florida. After losing the first set 4-6 and trailing 0-3 early in the second, Vidmanova rallied back to win 7-5 and secure a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory. Vidmanova, with an overall record of 32-6 and 16 ranked victories, is scheduled to face Michigan's Julia Fliegner on Tuesday, May 23, in the round of 32.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports