...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton,
Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf,
Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden,
Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf,
Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson,
Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, North Walton, South Walton and
Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun,
Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin,
Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph,
Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several rounds of heavy rainfall are possible over the next
two days. Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are
expected with isolated totals of 4 to 7 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Three Georgia players advance in NCAA Tennis tournament
LAKE NONA, Fla. — Sophomore Mell Reasco's upset victory over No. 8 seed Reese Brantmeier highlighted the University of Georgia women's tennis team's success in the NCAA singles championship on Monday at the USTA National Campus.
The day began with No. 4 seed Vidmanova competing against No. 84 Kit Gulihur from North Florida. After losing the first set 4-6 and trailing 0-3 early in the second, Vidmanova rallied back to win 7-5 and secure a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory. Vidmanova, with an overall record of 32-6 and 16 ranked victories, is scheduled to face Michigan's Julia Fliegner on Tuesday, May 23, in the round of 32.