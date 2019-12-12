The Georgia Athletic Coaches Association announced the All-State softball teams earlier this week and three players from Lee County were named in Class 6A and one Dougherty player was named in Class 4A.
Pitcher Abby Hughes and second baseman Karlee Back were named first team All-State from Lee County and catcher Trellis Whaley was named to the second team All-State from Lee County.
Third baseman Denver Bryant of Dougherty High School was named second team All-State in Class 4A.
“I’m really proud of these girls and what this means for our program,” said Lee County head coach Dwyane Suggs. “This is more history for Lee County softball. We have had one player make All-State, but we have never had three players on the All-State teams at the same time.”
Hughes compiled a 22-6 record on the mound this year for the Lady Trojans and led the state with 289 strikeouts. Back hit .431 at the plate this season for the Lady Trojans and was a leader in fielding from her second base position. Whaley compiled a .994 field percentage this season from her catching position, third best in the state. Hughes recently signed to play at Georgia Tech, Back signed with Chipola College in Florida and Whaley signed with Auburn at Montgomery.
Dougherty’s Bryant led the state in batting this year with a .759 average. She had 41 hits in 54 at bats with 11 homers, 12 doubles and seven triples. She has signed to play college softball at Auburn University.