Three Lee County seniors made their earlier college commitments a reality Wednesday during a ceremony at Lee County High School on the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period. Quarterback Kyle Toole and offensive linemen Wing Green and Parker Rogers all made signed letters of intent to the same schools to which they committed over the summer.
“We have won a lot of football games the last two years and these three guys are a big part of why we have been successful,” Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio said after the ceremony. ‘It is really rewarding for me to see these guys come in as freshman and see them develop into the young men they are today.”
Toole, the son of Francis and Teresa Toole, committed to Troy University in Troy, Ala. He will join two former Lee County Trojans who are now starters for the Troy Trojans. Trey Efford and TJ Harris are Lee County alumni now starting at Troy and they were on hand Wednesday for the Toole’s signing ceremony.
“I am ready to go and compete for a job,” Toole said after the ceremony. “Troy’s quarterback this year was a senior and is graduating, so there will be an open competition for the job. I intend to work hard for the opportunity.”
Toole said he will study business at Troy.
Green, the son of Tammie Brown and Wing Green, Sr was a part of the big day at Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets signed seven four-star players on the day and Green is anxious to get started his new team.
“I’m excited to be a part of it,” Green said after the ceremony. “I look forward to meeting and working with my new teammates.”
Green said he was proud of his senior season because he felt like he worked hard every day and got better and better with each game. He is looking forward to competing at Tech and will study Business when he gets to Atlanta.
Rogers is the only one of the three that will forgo his final high school semester and enroll early at Middle Tennessee State University. He has completed high school requirements and will enroll in college classes at Middle Tennessee in January.
“I’m going early because that means I can be involved in spring practice and work to get a jump on the others that will come in later.”
Rogers is excited to go to Middle Tennessee and feels like he has had a good senior year.
“Obviously we would have liked to go out with the three-peat,” Rogers said. “But we had a good season and I feel like our younger guys improved a lot and we will leave Lee County on a good note.”
Coach Fabrizio said he expects a number of other seniors to sign college scholarships in February.