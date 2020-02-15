Seniors Phin Johnson and Ethan Dooley have been a staple of Lee County’s wrestling program the last four years.
Drake McMinn, a sophomore, appears to be a staple of the future.
The three paced the Trojans during the Class 6A State Wrestling Championships at the Macon Centreplex over the last three days.
McMinn earned fourth place in the 113 weight class, Johnson finished fifth in the 132-pound division and Dooley sixth in the 126-weight division to earn medals at the state tournament which finished Saturday afternoon.
As a team, Lee County had eight individuals reach the state tournament and the Trojans earned 42.5 points to finish in a 13th place tie out of 45 scoring teams in Class 6A. It marked the second straight 13th place finish for the program and was the fifth-straight top 20 performance overall.
Johnson and Dooley, the program’s lone seniors, finished their career among the school’s all-time leaders in most categories, including overall wins and overall wins by pins.
The sophomore McMinn appears on pace to join the two on those lists. Improving off a sixth-place finish from last year with his fourth-place effort. He went 3-2 at the tournament. He opened with a third-period pin over Dunwoody’s Sam Scothorn and a first-period pin over Habersham Central’s Fisher Bejnerowicz before losing to unbeaten Andrew Voiles of Alexander.
He followed with an 11-2 major decision win over Greenbrier’s Tevin King before losing the third-place match on a third-period pin to Evans’ Blake Brooks, who was 45-2 on the season.
McMinn finished the season with a 42-10 record.
Johnson earned a career-best finish at state with his fifth-place showing at 132 pounds. He competed at state two years ago, but didn’t place.
He also eclipsed the school record for wins in a season during the tournament. He finished the year 59-10 after going 3-2 at state, breaking the previous mark of 57.
He opened with a second-period pin over Northgate’s Tyler Walters and a 6-2 win over Creekview’s Walker Wilkie before losing in the semifinals in overtime 9-5 to Richmond Hill’s William Shores (39-3).
Johnson then lost a consolation semifinal 3-1 to Harrison’s Jarrod Pominville before rebounding to win fifth place with a 6-1 decision over Brunswick’s Jeremiah Dawson.
Dooley, a four-time state participant, finished the season with a 48-8 record after finishing in sixth place.
He won his opening match 6-0 over Dunwoody’s Ben Tarrago but lost to eventual finalist Jordan Hampton of Valdosta 16-1. Dooley, though, battled back with a second-period pin over River Ridge’s Maverick Cooper and a 7-2 victory over Alexander’s Grant Foster.
However, he lost a pair of close decisions in the next two matches – 10-8 to Brunswick’s Demonta Pitts in the consolation semifinals and 11-10 to Richmond Hill’s Nathan Furman in the fifth-place match.
Dooley, though, finished the season with the school record for pins in a season, earning 42.
Also competing at state this week for Lee County were freshman Riley Brewer, sophomore Conner Bruner and junior Kobe Bailey, freshmen Aiden Chilson and junior Dylan Burke. The five, like McMinn, Johnson and Dooley, all qualified by finishing in the top eight at last week’s section meet at Lanier County.
Of the five, Burke had the best state performance, finishing 2-2 in the 195-pound weight class. After an opening loss on an early third-period pin to Johns Creek’s Mark Maruszak, Burke earned two wins – a second-period pin over Dacula’s Gianni Aruajo and a 10-7 victory over Sequoyah’s Harrison Hood. However, he lost an 8-2 decision to Cambridge’s Mike Hudson in the third consolation round, one win shy of earning a shot at placing and a medal.
Brewer went 1-2 in the 106-pound weight class. After losing on a second-period pin to Cambridge’s Cullen Kane, Brewer earned a 5-3 victory over Richmond Hill’s Colin Dragon. However, he lost in the first ensuing consolation round to Harrison’s Wyatt Sligh 8-4.
Brewer finished the season 45-20.
The other three Trojans – Bruner, Bailey and Chilson – all went 0-2, but gained valuable experience.
Bruner, competing at 120 pounds, lost on a first-period to Cambridge’s Ben Werth and a third-period pin to Habersham Central’s Conor Jordan.
Bailey, wrestling in the 138-pound weight class, lost a 9-3 decision to Stephenson’s Alec Sanders and a 14-2 major decision to Gainesville’s Demarrie Hayes.
Chilson lost two close decisions in his 182-pound matches. He lost 2-0 to Dunwoody’s Curtis Holloway and 5-3 to Glynn Academy’s Jackson Wakeland.
Chilson finished the season with a 42-20 record, while Bruner finished 28-20 and Bailey 20-21.
