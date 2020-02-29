For the first time in school history, the Westwood Lady Cats have won the state girl’s basketball championship three years in row after topping arch-rival Terrell Academy 49-42 Saturday afternoon at the GISA tournament held in Americus at Georgia Southwestern University.
The two teams were deadlocked 31-31 heading into the final quarter, but the Lady Cats turned up the pressure with a trapping defense and senior Caitlin Foister put in seven fourth quarter points to lead the Lady Cats in outscoring the Lady Eagles 18-11 down the stretch to claim the win.
Foister had been held to a single free throw until the fourth quarter, but after fellow senior Brianna Thompson stole the ball and laid up two points, Foister followed with nailing a three for the corner to give Westwood a five -lead. After a time out, Westwood got the ball again and threw it to Foister in the corner. This time she went around her defender and hit a shorter jump shot to put the Lady Cats up by seven.
“I was just determined to score points,” said Foister after the game. “My shots just were not going in, so I went around her on that last one and put it in.”
But the Lady Eagles were not done. Terrell senior Sierra Brogdon swished a long three, then hit two free throws on the next trip down the court to close the gap to two. Westwood’ De’Ericka Harris took the momentum back for Westwood with a three-pointer to move lead back to five and Terrell was unable to pull any closer.
Terrell had led 10-9 after one quarter when Westwood hit only three first quarter shots – but they were all threes. Senior Lindsey Torbert had given the Eagles a 21-19 lead just before the half as well, but Harris hit a three at the buzzer to put Westwood ahead 22-21 at the half.
Harris led all scorers with 16 points, hitting five threes and one free throw. Thompson finished with 12 and Foister added eight.
Terrell Academy was led by Torbert with 16 and Brodgon with 15 points.
This is Westwood’s second back to back win over arch rival Terrell Academy in the state championship game. In 2018, Westwood won the first of their three titles over Brentwood, who they beat Friday evening in the semi-finals.
Terrell and Westwood had battled three times prior with Westwood winning the first and Terrell winning the second. Westwood won the third time in the region championship game.
The Westwood season ends with a 26-4 record after losing five seniors from last year’s team. Foister and Thompson are the only seniors for this team. Terrell Academy finishes with a 16-10 record and back-to-back runner-up finishes. Brogdon, Torbert and Kate Douglas are the seniors for the Lady Eagles.
