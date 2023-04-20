MLB: Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres

Apr 17, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) throws to first base on a ground out by San Diego Padres second baseman Ha-seong Kim (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

 Orlando Ramirez

SAN DIEGO -- Three weeks into the regular season, the Braves are where they want to be. In fact, they nearly found themselves where they had never been before.

The Braves’ bid to begin a season 15-4 for the first time in modern franchise history was erased on Wednesday afternoon, when an eight-game winning streak was snapped with a 1-0 loss to the Padres at Petco Park. But the reigning National League East champs are feeling pretty good about where they’re heading after this 14-5 start.

