Pelham 70 Randolph Clay 0
If there was a way to score a touchdown, the third-ranked Pelham Hornets did it Thursday night at the Hornets’ Nest as Pelham scored on every single possession of the game, except the last one of the first half. There the Hornets sat inside the 10-yard line ready to score again but time ran out. A running clock in the second half spared the Red Devils from an even larger deficit.
The Hornets jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter which touchdown passes from quarterback Kendrick Patterson and a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown from Cameron Bailey. In the second quarter, Brantley Shiver took over as quarterback and drove the Hornets down the field just as effectively, including a 55-yard touchdown pass to Patterson who had moved to wide receiver. Running back Gary Ervin also scored for the Hornets.
The Red Devils earned a total of four first downs all night, but Randolph Clay did connect on one long pass for their only trip deep inside Hornet territory. Quarterback Jaden Starling connected with Rashaun Cutts that brought the Red Devils down to the 13-yard line. However, after a couple of other plays, Starling threw into the end zone on third down, and Pelham’s Darrell Starling picked off the pass and raced 100 yards for the pick six and six more points for the Hornets.
In the second half the Hornets scored on touchdown runs by Ervin and freshman Tra Hines to end the scoring.
The Hornets will now travel to Dawson for another region game against Terrell County. Pelham is 3-0 on the season while Terrell County is 2-1.
Piedmont Aca. 13 Westwood 7
The Westwood Wildcats excited fans with signs of the old “Cardiac Cats” with a two-minute last ditch drive to win Thursday night looking for a late touchdown to come from behind and beat the Cougars of Piedmont Academy. Quarterback Beau Shirah moved the ‘Cats down the field with two long passes and an interference call late in the game, but it all ended when the Cougars intercepted a pass to seal the win for Piedmont.
The Wildcats had finally gotten on the board om the second half when Shirah hit Slater Stringer with a 16-yard touchdown pass.
The Wildcats looked like they would draw first blood on their first drive of the night. Shirah had connected with Stringer down to the 21-yard line and Shirah drove down to the two on strong inside runs, but the drive ended with a fumble at the one-yard line and the Cougars took over.
It was almost half time before anybody threatened again. The Cougars blocked a Westwood punt and took over near the 20-yard line. Three plays later, and with less than a minute left in the half, Piedmont scored on a halfback pass from Tate Marks. The Cougars added a 24-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to build that 13-0 lead.
The win is the first of the year for the Cougars who are now 1-2 and will host Southwest Georgia Academy next week. The Wildcats fall to 1-2 on the year and will travel to Dublin to face Trinity Christian next week.