TIFTON— Tift County assistant basketball and football coach Anthony Bateman died Saturday afternoon. He had been coaching at Tift County for more than 20 years and was an integral part of the success of the basketball team which won three state basketball championships. Media reports said he died following a heart attack while at a basketball tournament in Tifton.
Tift County Schools issued a statement Saturday evening:
"We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our beloved Coach Anthony Bateman. Coach Bateman's place in Tift County is irreplaceable. He has had a tremendous impact on so many people here. Our community mourns together at the passing of such a good man.