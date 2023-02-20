Tillman Dew's walk-off single lifts Deerfield-Windsor over Stratford

Deerfield-Windsor first baseman Landon Misamore stretches for a throw as Stratford Academy's Drew Justice (21) reaches first base. Justice beat the throw but the Knights won the game.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - The Deerfield-Windsor Knights scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh Monday night to take a 3-2 win over Stratford Academy at Addison Field on the campus of Deerfield-Windsor School. It is the Knights' first win of the young season after opening with two losses to Peach County.

"We got off to a slow start offensively," said Deerfield-Windsor head coach Kyle King, "but some great pitching kept us in the game and gave us a chance to win it late. We were down by one in the bottom of the seventh and got three clutch hits from three seniors, Chewy Willis, Davis Coleman, and then the winning hit from Tillman Dew."

