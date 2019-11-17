Lee County and Monroe were the big winners Saturday night in the annual Dougherty County Tip-off Classic at Albany State West as the local schools officially began their basketball seasons. The Lee County boys built a big lead early against the Dougherty Trojans, then held on with some key free throws to win 66-63. Lee County’s Lady Trojans knocked off Dougherty 57-38. The Monroe boys stopped Westover 57-48 and the Monroe girls beat Westover 42-28.
In the Dougherty-Lee boys’ game it was really a Trojan War as the physical nature of the game had 14 fouls called during the first quarter alone. Dougherty took an 18-14 lead after one quarter, but the Lee County Trojans went on an 11-0 run to go up 39-28 before Dougherty’s Will Riggins sank a free throw with 2:28 remaining in the half to end the drought. Lee led 44-31 at the half.
Dougherty closed the gap 54-45 after the third and continued to pressure Lee County, slowly closing the gap. Dougherty’s Kennard Norris slammed home two after getting a rebound to make the score 62-56 with 2:30 remaining in the game. Riggins knocked in another two points and Rod Jones hit a couple of free throws to make it a one-point game at 62-61.
Lee County senior DJ Nobles shot a three from the left side that went into the hoop and came out and teammate Damien Favors battled under the basket with Dougherty and pulled down the rebound. Favors was fouled and promptly nailed both free throws to give Lee a 64-61 lead with 35 seconds left on the clock. Dougherty missed a three on the next trip down the court and again fouled Favors on the return. Favors hit two more free throws to secure the at 66-63 for Lee County.
Favors led Lee County with 20 points on the night, Nobles knocked down 13 and Nick Dixon dropped in 11.
Riggins led Dougherty with 18 points, Jones scored 17 and Lavonta Clyde added 14.
Lee County will play at Columbus High School Friday while Lee County will take on Early County in the Monroe Thanksgiving tournament.
The Lee County Lady Trojans jumped out to a 13-5 first quarter lead and never looked back in defeating the Lady Trojans of Dougherty.
Erica Irby dumped in 17 points to lead Lee County and the Lady Trojans also got 12 points of Latrvia Jones and 10 from Jackailyn Poole in the win.
Dougherty was led by Tiana Martin with nine points and Shakeria Hallman with eight.
The Monroe-Westover boys’ game was tight early as both teams struggled to score, and the teams were constantly at the foul line. The teams were tied 4-4 about midway through the first quarter before the Golden Tornadoes went on a 7-0 run to end the quarter with an 11-4 lead. The Patriots closed the gap to three points during the second quarter, but again the Tornadoes pulled ahead and led 25-18 at the half.
Monroe’s Domonik slammed home two points to end the third quarter and put the Golden Tornadoes up 40-31. In the final period, Monroe made only three field goals, but hit 11 of 17 free throw attempts to secure the win.
Mathew Green and Kareem Nixon each scored 13 to lead the Tornadoes, while Marius Ellis added nine. Shamir Wingfield knocked down 14 to lead the Patriots and Isaac Adibbe added 11.
The Golden Tornadoes will play Saturday night against Early County in the Thanksgiving tournament at Monroe while Westover will play Shaw on December 6th at home.
In the Monroe-Westover girls’ game, the Lady Tornadoes built a big lead early using a stingy defense and led the entire game. The Lady Tornadoes used full-court pressure to create a number of turnovers which led to baskets for Monroe.
Jordan Elder scored 21 points to lead Monroe and Catresia White added eight for the winners.
Kameron Shelley led Westover with 12 points.