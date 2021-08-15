Deerfield-Windsor senior Jon Durham crossed the finish line nearly 30 seconds ahead of his closest competitors Saturday in Warner Robins for the individual championship at the Midstate Cross Country Classic.
His victory led the Knights to a fourth-place team finish among some of the strongest cross country teams in Middle and South Georgia.
Veterans High School took first in the meet, Jones County finished second and Lowndes came in third. Deerfield-Windsor took fourth, Northside of Warner Robins finished fifth and the Lee County Trojans took sixth.
Durham finished with a winning time of 16 minutes, 38.44 seconds, while Mohammed Ibrahim of Veterans crossed with a time of 17:05.50, just ahead of his teammate and brother Ahmed Ibrahim who finished in 17:06.3. Others competing for the Knights and helping bring in that fourth place total were Garrison Slaughter (15th), Tyler Ricks (40th), Evan Abbott (45th) and Jackson Belusko (50th).
"We have a ways to go, but I'm happy with where we are," Deerfield-Windsor coach Jake Clawson said. "Jon had a strong summer, so I thought he'd be the fittest athlete in the field. He ran a smart race and was able to put it away by the halfway point. We also had strong runs from the rest of the varsity team. Garrison Slaughter and Jackson Belusko are sophomores, but they run beyond their years and we'll look for them to be big contributors for us. Tyler Ricks and Evan Abbott are seniors who are just now getting to run on the varsity squad due to how deep we've been in the past. We'll look for those boys to keep improving."
Edward Ostrander led the Lee County runners with a 13th-place finish and a time of 18:07.50. Helping the Trojans finish sixth were Tim Ellis (26th), Keith Henratty (34th), Cyler Perkins (36th) and Warren Morris (52nd).
In the girls race, Deerfield-Windsor’s Bailey Irvin led the Lady Knights to a fourth-place team finish as well. Irvin finished ninth overall with a time of 22.26.15, two spots ahead of Westover’s Anna Plowden, who crossed in 12th place to lead the Lady Patriots.
In the girls’ team total Mary Persons High took first, Jones County finished second, Lowndes was third and Deerfield-Windsor fourth. Lee County’s total put them in seventh and Westover finished in eighth.
Bringing in Deerfield-Windsor’s fourth place finish along with Irvin were Sophie Singleton (12th), Jane Strickland (18th), Christianna Ford (56th) and Lily Utica (59th).
"On the girls side, Bailey Irvin, Sophie Singleton and Jane Strickland all know how to race and ran well enough for the first race," Clawson said. "Bailey is one of the better milers on the track in 1A Private, so we're trying to translate that to racing on the grass in cross country. Otherwise, our success on the girls team is going to be dictated by how quickly we can find our fourth and fifth scorers, but I think we'll find out who that will be in the next few weeks."
Leading Lee County’s girls were Emily Phillips (21st), Annemarie Harlow (30th), Olivia Vanderbilt (32nd), Samantha Collins (41st) and Ashley Countryman (45th).
Westover's finishes came from Plowden in 12th followed by Destiny Love (38th), Jada Landers (39th), Deanna Cunningham (61st), Skye Johnson (64th) and Yaliza Wright (65th).
Deerfield-Windsor will host its home meet on Sept. 18th at Albany State West.
