As the high school football season nears the midpoint, a number of area teams had off weeks either last week or this week. But there were still some exciting performances to mention from Friday night’s games in the area.
Senior wide receiver Za’tarrious Anderson of Monroe is one of those standouts. Anderson caught four passes for 132 yards with one touchdown. He also scored a touchdown running out of the wildcat formation and scored a two-point conversion. On defense, Anderson picked off two passes, one which ended arch-rival Dougherty’s hopes of a late comeback.
Anderson’s teammate, Daarious Rivers, also had a big night for the Golden Tornadoes. Rivers 277 yards passing and two touchdowns as quarterback. Rivers also had a huge first down run up the middle of the field on a 3rd and 15 with the Tornadoes sitting deep in Dougherty’s territory. He also performed under great pressure on a fourth-quarter drive where his team was losing and connected on a long touchdown pass to wide receiver Domonik Henderson who took the ball in for the end zone.
Other notable performances:
Mitchell County quarterback Quantavious Hunter was perfect on the night. He completed five of five passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns as the fifth-ranked Eagles blasted Stewart County 64-0.
Pelham quarterback Kendrick Patterson racked up 204 yards completing seven of 11 passes with four touchdowns. He also caught a 48-yard pass for the Hornets as they whipped Miller Co. 47-0.
Pelham’s Cameron Bailey caught two passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown pass was a 60-yard scoring play for the Hornets.
On defense, Monroe's Emon Seay, a senior linebacker, led the way with 10 tackles, four assists and one sack.
