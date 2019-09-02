In his second game as Monroe’s starting quarterback, Jordan Edwards earned the top performer spot this week as he hit 15 of 23 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns. The Monroe senior added 23 yards rushing and two touchdowns for a total of 300 yards of offense and four touchdowns on the night. That performance sets up an interesting game this coming Friday night when Edwards and the Golden Tornadoes blow into Hugh Mills Stadium to take on cross-town rival Westover who had last weeks’ top performer in Cameron Hopkins.
Edwards’ performance Friday night helped the Golden Tornadoes to a 36-6 victory over Terrell County in Dawson, but his numbers just topped those of Sherwood Christian’s Ketavion Curry. Curry, returning to action after an injury in the season-opener against Aucilla Christian two weeks ago, also had four touchdowns. He passed for 190 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 107 more with another score. Unfortunately, Curry’s numbers weren’t enough as the Eagles fell 65-30.
Other outstanding performances at quarterback included Lee County’s Kyle Toole who completed 14 of 26 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He led the Trojans to an impressive 27-0 victory over Life Academy of Chester, Va.; Dougherty quarterback Bakari Bryant came in as the back-up quarterback in Dougherty’s game against Americus-Sumter and connected on 11 of 18 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns. His only downside was two interceptions that led to Americus Sumter touchdowns.
The quarterbacks wouldn’t have had big numbers if the receivers didn’t catch the ball and Monroe senior Za’tarrious Anderson led the receivers this week with six catches for 171 yards and a touchdown. Lee County’s James Hopson caught six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown while Dougherty’s Keimauie Stubbs was next with 104 yards on three catches and a touchdown.
Sherwood Christian’s Caleb Wiley racked up the most yards on the ground with 130 yards and a touchdown and his teammate Curry was next with 107. Dougherty’s Keonte Turner rushed for 84 yards and Monroe’s Micah Stewart was next with 67 yards for the Golden Tornadoes.