Pelham scored 64 points Friday night. Lee County scored 53 points. Westover scored 48. Baconton Charter put up 44 and Mitchell County scored 42. There has to be some top performers there, right?
Pelham’s offense racked up 360 yards on just 19 offensive plays in the first half of Friday night’s game and led 37-0 at halftime. Everybody played so the only eye-catching stat was Darrell Starling’s 124 yards rushing on five carries and a touchdown. Starling, a senior who is committed to Troy University, also scooped up a fumble and ran it in for a touchdown.
Lee County junior Chauncey Magwood helped lead the Trojans past Valdosta Friday night with eight catches on offense and two pass break-ups on defense. With his eight catches he scored three touchdowns and recorded 136 yards of offense. Teammate James Hopson pulled down six catches for the Trojans with 111 yards on the night as quarterback Kyle Toole, who is also committed to Troy University, completed 17 of 28 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns.
Westover junior wide receiver Jordyn Williams caught six passes, including one for a 60-yard touchdown, for 119 yards. He caught one other touchdown pass, as well. Teammate La’Borris Buchanan ran for 100 yards on just five carries and a touchdown, while quarterback Cameron Hopkins completed 10 of 17 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
Mitchell County quarterback Quantavious Hunter threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns, while senior James Thomas rushed for 38, passed for 65, and caught a pass for 34. He scored one touchdown and several two-point conversions for the Eagles. Rodney Jones caught three of those passes for 110 yards and a touchdown Friday night.
Defensively, the Baconton Charter defense forced six turnovers, including two interceptions by Caleb Jones and fumble recoveries by Alex Curls and Greg Reese. Frank Vann recorded 10 tackles for the Blazers.
Sherwood Christian’s Andrew Orr came close to setting a school records on tackles Friday night. The Eagles lost to Skipstone Academy, but Orr recorded 14 tackles during the game to lead his team. It was two away from being a school record.
The Deerfield-Windsor Knight defense has allowed only three points in the last three games and the Knights have won three in a row. Senior Evans Plowden led that defense Friday night against Southland with 10 tackles.