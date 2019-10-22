There were big numbers on football fields all over southwest Georgia this past weekend, but Westover’s Cameron Hopkins left it all on the field Thursday night in the Patriots’ 50-33 loss to Carver. After leaving the game briefly because of an injury, the senior came back late in the game to hit six passes in a row to take the Patriots down for a final touchdown. In all, Hopkins completed 24 of 38 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns against Carver’s defense to earn top performer of the week honors.
Westover’s loss gives the Patriots a 5-2 record on the year with crosstown rival Dougherty on the schedule for Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium.
Other notable performances include:
♦ Lee County senior quarterback Kyle Toole completed 15 of 26 passes for 209 yards and two touchdown passes to lead the Trojans in a 35-0 shutout over Northside of Warner Robins. Toole also rushed for 82 yards on seven carries and scored the games’ first touchdown diving over the pylon in the end zone. Fourth-ranked Lee County is now 6-1 on the season and will travel to Valdosta to face the No. 2 Wildcats in a huge region showdown Friday night.
♦ Pelham senior Darrell Starling who is noted for being among the best safety’s in the area on defense as well as an accomplished wide receiver – but Friday night Starling rushed for 168 yards on nine carries and scored three touchdowns to lead the Hornets past Chattahoochee Co. 61-0. He is presently committed to Troy University. The third-ranked Hornets are 7-0 and will travel to Calhoun County Friday night.
♦ Terrell County running back Kevon Lewis rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries to lead the Greenwave past Baconton Charter 45-6. The win moves the Greenwave record to 5-2 on the year with a big region game against Mitchell County set for Saturday night in Camilla.
♦ Speaking of the Mitchell County Eagles, quarterback Quantavious Hunter threw for three touchdowns Friday night, completing 13 of 18 for 207 yards as the Eagles blasted Seminole County 48-0. The 5th-ranked Eagles are now 6-1.
♦ Lee County’s Chauncey Magwood pulled down six passes for 83 yards for a touchdown Friday night. He also had another touchdown pass called back because of a penalty.