Receiving
Westover – Ezekiel Prince – 3/153 yards 2 TD
Monroe – Za'tarrious Anderson - 4/134 yards 3 TD
Pelham – Cameron Bailey - 4/ 122 3 TD
Westover - Dalian Hall - 5/122 yards 1 TD
Baconton - Caleb Jones – 3/101 yards 2 TD
Passing
Westover – Cameron Hopkins - 17/26 389 yards 4 TD
Pelham – Kendrick Patterson - 19/30 273 yards 4 TD
Baconton - Haden High 8/14 245 yards 5 TD
Monroe – Jordan Edwards 12/13 212 yards 5 TD
Mitchell Quentavious Hunter 6/6 148 yards
Rushing
Sherwood – Caleb Wiley 5/135 1 TD
Mitchell – James Thomas 12/122 2 TD
Sherwood- Zachary Davidson 11/104 yards 1TD
Worth Co – Shaun Harrell 11/99 yards. TD
Monroe – Keshawn Harris 12/94 yards TD
Tackles
Kurdarius Mallard 14 tackles
Westover Kobe Fleurinod 8 tackles 2 sacks
Pelham Reggie Walker, 11 tackles
Terrell Aca – Nathan Whitcomb 8 tackles
Baconton - Frank Vann 8 tackles
Interceptions
Terrell Aca – Landon Torbert 2 interceptions
Terrell Aca – Nathan Whitcomb interception, fumble recovery
Westover - Isaiah Berry interception 25 yards
Westwood – Walt Cochran – 60 yards, TD
Pelham – Anterius Parker interception 28 yards