Receiving

Westover – Ezekiel Prince – 3/153 yards 2 TD

Monroe – Za'tarrious Anderson - 4/134 yards 3 TD

Pelham – Cameron Bailey - 4/ 122 3 TD

Westover - Dalian Hall - 5/122 yards 1 TD

Baconton - Caleb Jones – 3/101 yards 2 TD

Passing

Westover – Cameron Hopkins - 17/26 389 yards 4 TD

Pelham – Kendrick Patterson - 19/30 273 yards 4 TD

Baconton - Haden High 8/14 245 yards 5 TD

Monroe – Jordan Edwards 12/13 212 yards 5 TD

Mitchell Quentavious Hunter 6/6 148 yards

Rushing

Sherwood – Caleb Wiley 5/135 1 TD

Mitchell – James Thomas 12/122 2 TD

Sherwood- Zachary Davidson 11/104 yards 1TD

Worth Co – Shaun Harrell 11/99 yards. TD

Monroe – Keshawn Harris 12/94 yards TD

Tackles

Kurdarius Mallard 14 tackles

Westover Kobe Fleurinod 8 tackles 2 sacks

Pelham Reggie Walker, 11 tackles

Terrell Aca – Nathan Whitcomb 8 tackles

Baconton - Frank Vann 8 tackles

Interceptions

Terrell Aca – Landon Torbert 2 interceptions

Terrell Aca – Nathan Whitcomb interception, fumble recovery

Westover - Isaiah Berry interception 25 yards

Westwood – Walt Cochran – 60 yards, TD

Pelham – Anterius Parker interception 28 yards

Tags

