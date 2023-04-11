Lee County's Harrison Pafford got Lee County's only run in Tuesday's game against top-ranked Houston County. Pafford belted a hard single to left field after this bunt attempt, then scored on a fielder's choice hit by teammate Brent Smith.
LEESBURG - The No. 1-ranked Houston County Bears won their 13th straight region game Tuesday at Lee County High School behind the strong pitching of lefthander Ryker Chavis. The senior southpaw allowed just two hits in a complete game that saw the Bears beat the Trojans 7-1.
With the win, Houston County is 23-4 on the season and 13-0 in the region and will take the region championship. They are also ranked No. 12 in the nation and another 6A school - Blessed Trinity - is ranked 14th. Lee County drops to 19-8 overall and 9-4 in the region. The Trojans are in second place in the region with two region games remaining - a doubleheader against Houston County in Warner Robins on Wednesday.
After a scoreless first inning Tuesday, the Bears jumped on the board with a two-run blast over the centerfield fence from junior Ty Waters.
The Trojans responded with a run in the bottom of the fourth when Harrison Pafford scored on a fielder's choice hit to third by Brent Smith. Pafford belted a line drive to left field to open the inning and went to third on a bunt laid down by Brayden Proctor. Proctor made it to first safely because of a bad throw.
The Trojans' only other hit was a single from catcher Gavin Brinkley.
The Bears added single runs in the fourth and the fifth innings, then scored three insurance runs in the seventh.
Lee County's Billy Myler took the loss on the mound in a strong performance against the Bears. He gave up eight hits and six runs - five of which were earned. He did not walk any batters and struck out three. He left after two batters in the seventh. Mason Ray and Caden King finished the game on the mound for the Trojans.
Wednesday's games will decide if the Trojans take second in the region or if Tift County takes second. The teams are tied with 9-4 region records heading into the last two games. The Trojans face Houston County and Tift County will be playing Veterans.