Harrison Pafford

Lee County's Harrison Pafford got Lee County's only run in Tuesday's game against top-ranked Houston County. Pafford belted a hard single to left field after this bunt attempt, then scored on a fielder's choice hit by teammate Brent Smith.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG - The No. 1-ranked Houston County Bears won their 13th straight region game Tuesday at Lee County High School behind the strong pitching of lefthander Ryker Chavis. The senior southpaw allowed just two hits in a complete game that saw the Bears beat the Trojans 7-1.

With the win, Houston County is 23-4 on the season and 13-0 in the region and will take the region championship. They are also ranked No. 12 in the nation and another 6A school - Blessed Trinity - is ranked 14th. Lee County drops to 19-8 overall and 9-4 in the region. The Trojans are in second place in the region with two region games remaining - a doubleheader against Houston County in Warner Robins on Wednesday.

