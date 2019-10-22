The top-ranked Lee County Lady Trojan softball team is leaving Wednesday afternoon to travel to Columbus as they begin their quest for a state championship with a game against Dacula in the first round of the tournament Thursday. It is the first time to be in the Elite Eight for both Lee County and Dacula since 1999.
“In reality, when you step onto the field Thursday, it is just another softball game,” said Lee County head coach Dwayne Suggs. “It just has much larger consequences.”
Suggs said the Lady Trojans have been working through practices just like always and have not made any changes for the preparation of the state tournament.
“We’ve had a couple of really good practices the last couple of days. We have not changed our normal routines or tried to do anything different,” he said. “We’ve been trying to get as many reps in as we can for everybody.”
The #1-ranked Lady Trojans (26-5) will face the #5-ranked Lady Falcons (25-5) of Dacula at 2 p.m. Thursday in Columbus. The games will be played at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus where the 1996 Olympic softball competition was held. The two teams have not played each other or any common opponents, but coaches have been studying scouting reports on the Lady Falcons.
“They have a really good pitcher and they have three or four good batters,” Suggs said. “We like our personnel against theirs, but they are definitely a very good softball team.”
The Lady Trojans are led by a strong group of seniors who have made it to the state playoffs the last two years but have not made it to the Columbus tournament. Abby Hughes, Karlee Back, Marley Smith, Trelis Whaley, Calli Carr, Rhiannon Belcher and Alexis Danforth are all integral parts of the roster for Lee County. The team also includes juniors Rebekah Cooper, Makenzie Hall, Anna Claire Strickland, Lindsey Henderson, Juliana Frankin, and Ashley Williams. Adding supportive roles are sophomores Haley Ross and Payton Kierce as well as freshmen Brianna Johnson and Kelsyn Lundell.
The softball championship tournament is a double elimination tournament, meaning you must lose twice to be eliminated from the tournament. If Lee County wins Thursday afternoon they will face the winner of the Creekview (27-4) - Evans (25-5) game at 8 p.m. Thursday evening. If they lose to Dacula, they will play Friday against the loser of the Creekview-Evans game. But right now, Suggs and the Lady Trojans are focused on Dacula.
“It’s one game at a time,” Suggs said. “We are not looking past Thursday’s first game right now.”
It might be tempting for the Lady Trojans to glance at the schedule and see the name “Evans” in front of them. Evans eliminated the Lady Trojans from the state playoffs last year in the second round, winning two of three games. The strong pitcher Evans had last season that beat the Lady Trojans, Leah Powell, is now a senior and committed to play college softball at the University of South Carolina. Powell has posted a 1.57 ERA and 131 strikeouts. According to Max Preps she is rated #15 in college prospects.
Lee County’s Abby Hughes is rated #20 on Max Preps with a 0.99 ERA with 231 strikeouts. She is committed to Georgia Tech.