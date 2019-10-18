On to Columbus...the #1-ranked Lee County Lady Trojans (25-6) punched their ticket to the Elite 8 and the Georgia state softball championship tournament next week in Columbus by whipping South Paulding Thursday evening 9-1 and 8-0. Lee County will face Dacula (25-5) Thursday in Columbus at 2 p.m. This is Lee County’s first trip to the Elite 8 since 2009 and it’s the first trip to the Elite 8 for Dwayne Suggs as head coach. He was an assistant at Lee when the Lady Trojans made three straight appearances in the Elite 8 in 2007, 2008, and 2009.
Click here to see the complete softball championship bracket: https://www.ghsa.net/2019-2020-ghsa-class-aaaaaa-state-fast-pitch-softball-tournament-bracket
Dacula lost their first game in the state playoffs against Sprayberry 9-2, but then beat Sprayberry twice and Richmond Hill twice to advance.
The Lady Trojans had no problems with South Paulding Thursday in Leesburg. Senior pitcher Abby Hughes won both games on the mound for Lee County and hit home runs in each of the games. She batted in five runs in the first game and two more in the second game to lead the team.
“I think the girls were well-prepared and ready for this series,” said head coach Dwayne Suggs. “Abby (Hughes) had a huge day for us.”
Karlee Back added three hits in three at bats and stole two bases for the Lady Trojans. Marley Smith doubled for the only other extra base hit in game one. Back is now second in the state in Class 6A with a .505 batting average.
On the mound, Hughes gave up one hit and two walks while striking out 10 batters. Juliana Franklin pitched the fifth inning for the Lady Trojans, giving up one unearned run on two hits. She struck out two batters.
The Lady Trojans wasted no time in game two as they put three runs on the board in the first inning and five more in the second. Marley Smith doubled twice and knocked in three runs for the Lady Trojans, while Callie Carr added two hits and an RBI.
Hughes pitched all five innings of the second game, giving up four hits, with no walks or runs scored. She struck out 8 in game two. Hughes leads the state in Class 6A with 231 strikeouts this season and is seventh in the state with a .452 batting average.