The #1-ranked Lee County Lady Trojans got outstanding pitching performances from Abby Hughes and Juliana Franklin Tuesday afternoon and the top-ranked Trojans swept a double header from Lakeside-Evans 4-0 and 2-1. Hughes pitched a complete game no-hitter and struck out 15 batters in game one, allowing only three base runners the entire game. Franklin pitched 6 1/3 innings before head coach Dwayne Suggs brought in Hughes for the last two outs of game two. Franklin struck out seven batters.
There wasn’t a lot of offense on either side because of the strong pitching. Hughes and Franklin allowed very few base runners and Lakeside pitcher Ansley Gibson threw two strong games for the Panthers.
The Lady Trojans got on the board in the fourth inning of the first game to break a 0-0 tie. Shortstop Rebekah Cooper belted a one out double and then stole third base. She scored on a single to left by Marley Smith. Anna Claire Strickland followed with a single over second base and then Rhiannon Belcher smacked a single to center to score Smith to give Lee County a 2-0 lead.
The Lady Trojans added another run in the fifth with three singles off of Gibson. Makenzie Hall singled to left, Hughes singled to center and Karlee Back singled to right to score the run. Hall knocked in the final run of the game in the sixth when she doubled to score Belcher. Belcher had reached base after being hit by a pitch.
In game two the Lady Trojans scored in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by catcher Trellis Whaley. Back walked to start the game and moved to third on a single by Hughes before Whaley’s fly to left scored the run. They added a second run on a single to short by Back when she got to first before the throw. That gave the game its final score, even though Lee County had several chances to score, including in the seventh when the Trojans left the bases loaded.
Lee County will now host South Paulding High School of Douglasville. The Lady Spartans swept Cambridge High School Tuesday in a double header 2-0 and 11-7. The three-game series is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday next week, but times have not been announced.
