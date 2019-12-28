As the new year approaches and the current year fades into the history books it is time to look at the biggest sports stories of the year for the Albany area. Since we now live in a data driven era it is easier to pick those top ten stories based on the number of people who clicked on a story to read more than just a headline. However, because of the substantial growth of the readership of Albanyherald.com sports most of the stories in the top ten are from late in the year.
One would think that the Calhoun County boys winning the state basketball championship or the Westwood girls winning back to back state titles or even Deerfield Windsor taking the state track championship would be in the top ten. They were definitely three of the biggest stories of the year in Albany, but the number of clicks on the website did not put them in the top ten. All ten of the articles in the top ten were from the last part of the year – or you could say during football season.
Here are the top ten articles that readers clicked on over the past year:
10) Albany State scores four third quarter touchdowns to trample Fort Valley State
9) Coroner: Georgia Southern player died by intentional overdose
8) Westover’s Lewis Smith resigns
7) Baconton Charter coach Devyn Newberry in critical condition
6) Super Seven: Albany area loaded with talent
5) Deerfield-Windsor leaving GISA to join GHSA
4) Albany State to play FAMU in Orange Blossom Classic
3) Anderson’s ‘mistake’ ends Dougherty hopes
2) Living the dream: From Camilla to the NFL
1) Four Lee County softball players sign letters of intent
Since those “big stories” from 2019 didn’t make the click list, another top ten stories based on perceived importance is in the works.