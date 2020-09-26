MACON — Worth County jumped up at halftime and held on for a 30-20 victory over Rutland in Friday high school football.
Worth (3-1) got two long touchdown passes from Jordan Curry to Tayshaun Shipp — one an 80-yarder and the other a 99-yarder. Shipp had six catches for 215 yards.
Curry also was the team’s leading rusher with 12 carries for 91 yards and a TD on a 16-yard run. Shaun Harrell added 12 rushes for 52 yards as Worth racked up 466 total yards.
Kedarius Crutchfield had a 1-yard TD run in the win, and Reilly Mason made a 29-yard field goal.
