Dougherty and Westover have to wait one more day to play in the Region 1-AAAA basketball tournament because the tournament games planned for Thursday in Americus have been postponed due to expected bad weather.
The Dougherty girls, the Dougherty boys and Westover’s boys were all scheduled to play Thursday in Americus, but those games have been moved to Friday and the Friday championship round has been moved to Saturday.
The times for Friday’s games remain the same with Dougherty’s Lady Trojans facing Carver at 4:00 p.m., the Dougherty boys facing Carver at 5:30 p.m. and the Westover boys taking on Americus-Sumter at 8:30 p.m. in Americus.
Saturday’s game times have been moved up with the consolation girl’s game tipping off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday with the boys to follow at 4 p.m. The girl’s championship game will be played at 5:30 p.m. and the boys at 7 p.m.
