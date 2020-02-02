Regular season basketball for Georgia High School Association (GHSA) is in the books and its tournament time. But for the Monroe Golden Tornadoes – they will have some time off. Both Monroe teams – boys and girls – took the Region 1-AAA championship and since that region has only four teams, there is not a region tournament. So, while other regions will be competing, Monroe can be practicing and getting refocused. The Monroe teams swept Crisp County Friday night, the girls winning 47-24 and the boys taking a 60-48 victory. The girls completed the season 14-9 overall and 7-2 in the region. The boys are 19-6 and went unbeaten in the region 8-0. The boys are currently ranked No.6 in the latest basketball poll.
“It was a great night for Monroe girls’ basketball Friday night,” said head coach Jennifer Acree. “We used our press to speed up the game and our seniors led the way the entire game. It was really a great team win.”
As region champions, the Lady Tornadoes will open the state playoffs on February 14th at home with a yet-to-be-decided opponent. The Monroe boys will host the first round as well.
“We are looking forward to the state playoffs,” Acree said. “And we look forward to making some noise in it.”
Dougherty, Westover
The Dougherty Trojans and the Westover Patriots are in region 1-AAAA and will be playing to get a spot in the region tournament. The Dougherty boys took third in the region behind Americus-Sumer and Carver with Westover finishing fourth. The Dougherty girls also finished third behind the same teams and Westover finished seventh in the region.
The Westover girls (6-15, 6-10) will travel to Columbus for a Monday night matchup with Hardaway, but Westover’s boys (13-10, 11-5) will host the winner of Columbus — Shaw Tuesday night at the Boston Garden at Westover to earn a spot against #1-ranked Americus-Sumter (25-0) in the tournament. The Patriots fell to Americus-Sumter in the season-ending game Saturday night 59-54. Game time Tuesday against Shaw will be 6 p.m. If the Westover girls win Monday, they will face crosstown rival Dougherty Tuesday in Albany.
As the No.3 seeds, both Dougherty teams will host Tuesday night in Albany. The Lady Trojans (15-9, 10-5) will host the winner of Westover and Shaw Tuesday unless Northside upsets Hardaway Monday in Columbus. Should they win Tuesday, the Lady Trojans will face defending state champion Carver Thursday in Americus. The boys (14-11, 11-5) will host the winner of Monday’s game between Hardaway and Northside. The boys have beaten Hardaway and Northside each time this season. Should the boys win Tuesday they will advance to a Thursday against Carver as well. In two games this season, Carver and the Trojans split.
Lee County
The Lee County Trojans (17-6, 6-2) took the No. 2 seed in the boys’ region behind eighth-ranked Valdosta. They will play the number three seed – Coffee – Thursday in Valdosta. The Lady Trojans finished sixth in the region and will play fifth seeded Coffee in Douglas Tuesday night to earn a spot in the tournament in Valdosta. The boys have beaten Coffee both times the season, while the girls have won one and lost one against the Coffee Trojans.
Region 1-A
The Region 1-A tournament originally planned for ASU West has now been moved to ASU East because of a scheduling conflict. Preliminary games are being played Monday and Tuesday to determine which teams will play the top seeds in the tournament which begins Wednesday.
The Calhoun County and Terrell County boys tied in the regular season and a coin toss gave Terrell County the top seed. That means the Greenwave will play the winner that comes through the Monday and Tuesday games at Quitman County on Wednesday at 5:30 while Calhoun County takes the second seed and will play Seminole County Thursday at 5:30.
Both teams had one region loss – to each other and share identical 20-2 records.
The latest AJC poll has Calhoun ranked third and Terrell ranked fourth. Mitchell County – another region 1-A team – has won 10 straight and has entered the top ten at no. 9.
Pelham will host Tuesday’s playoff game against Baker County and the winner will take on Mitchell County Wednesday night at 8:30.
Northern 1-A teams will meet at Quitman County for the Monday and Tuesday games, Pelham will host the southern teams Tuesday. Monday’s games in Georgetown will begin with the Terrell County girls facing the Stewart County girls at 4 p.m.
Calhoun County’s girls breezed through the region unbeaten and will take the top seed into the tournament. Pelham took the number two seed with only one region loss — to Calhoun County. Calhoun will face the team that wins out at the Quitman County preliminary games while Pelham will take the winner of Miller Co. Vs. Baker County on Wednesday. Thursday’s girls’ game will have Mitchell County against Randolph-Clay and Quitman County against Seminole County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.