BATON ROUGE, La. --- Georgia’s 4x100-meter relay topped the school record for the second time this year as the Bulldogs tallied six victories to highlight the LSU Invitational Saturday.
Kaila Jackson, Autumn Wilson, Brandee Presley and Kenondra Davis combined to break into the 42-second bracket in the relay and improve their No. 3 mark on this year’s national list.
In addition to the Lady Bulldogs’ victory, Georgia also had Nikolai van Huyssteen (pole vault), Ana da Silva (shot put), Elena Kulichenko (high jump), Marc Minichello (javelin) and the men’s 4x400m relay team win their events
The Lowdown: The Lady Bulldogs improved their school record with a 42.94 to win the 4x100m relay. Jackson, Wilson, Presley and Davis combined to complete the lap more than a second faster than the nearest competitor.
Davis returned in the 200m and took over the No. 8 spot in the school record books after taking second with a 22.89, marking the first time she has broken 23 seconds.
In addition, Jackson came across the 100m finish line in 11.23 to be the second collegiate finisher (sixth overall).
In the men’s sprints, the Bulldogs also grabbed top honors in the 4x400m relay thanks to a 3:04.57.
Like she has two other times this season, Kulichenko fnished first in the high jump, which came with a mark over 6 feet (1.85 meters/6 feet, ¾ inches) for the fourth time in 2023.
Riding a winning mark of 75.64m/248-2, Minichello captured his fourth victory of the year in the javelin.
Da Silva moved just outside the top 10 nationally with a season-best toss of 17.62m/57-9.75 in the shot put. Her win was her fourth this year outdoors.
Another of the wins came from van Huyssteen in the pole vault as the sophomore cleared 5.15m/16-10.75. This marked his second victory during the 2023 outdoor season.
Bella Witt continued to lower her personal record in the 100m hurdles as the sophomore registered a 13.25 to take 11th overall. Her time bumped her from No. 9 to No. 8 in the school record books.
During the longer hurdles, Dominique Mustin was the runner-up in the 400m hurdles thanks to a 57.53. On the men’s side, Caleb Cavanaugh completed his lap and hurdles in 50.31 for third—place honors.
Julia Harisay bettered her No. 7 spot in the school record books in the discus thanks to a second effort of 50.41m/165-4 for fourth place.
Harisay returned to take fourth in the javelin (43.61m/143-1) behind teammate and third-place finisher Erin McMeniman (47.93m/157-3).
Alencar Pereira managed bronze medal honors (No. 2 collegiate finisher) in the hammer throw after his second attempt traveled 69.86m/229-2.
The Lady Bulldogs also wound up fourth and fifth in the triple jump as Mikeisha Welcome went 13.55m/44-0.50 on her sixth attempt and Titiana Marsh traveled 13.36m/43-10 on her fourth try.
Next Up: Following the conference meet during the second weekend of May, the NCAA East Prelims will arrive in Jacksonville, Fla., on May 24-27, Georgia’s qualified teammates will then travel to Austin, Texas, prior to the NCAA Championships (June 7-10).