BATON ROUGE, La. --- Georgia’s 4x100-meter relay topped the school record for the second time this year as the Bulldogs tallied six victories to highlight the LSU Invitational Saturday.

Kaila Jackson, Autumn Wilson, Brandee Presley and Kenondra Davis combined to break into the 42-second bracket in the relay and improve their No. 3 mark on this year’s national list.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports