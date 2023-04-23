Chancellor Bacon

Deerfield-Windsor's Chancellor Bacon runs away from the competition in the 4x100 relay as teammate Ethan Johnson (left) cheers.Bacon and Johnson were half of the 4x100 relay team that won the region championship and will compete at state this week. Boles Middleton and Reid Martin are the other members of that team.

 Jake Clawson

ALBANY - Under Deerfield-Windsor track and field coach Jake Clawson, the Knights always have strong distance runners, but this year the Knights have a sprinter who will give Deerfield-Windsor some major scoring opportunities as they compete for the GIAA Class AAA state championship later this week in Locust Grove. That sprinter is Chancellor Bacon, a senior at Deerfield-Windsor.

Bacon joined the track and field team as a freshman at DWS, but was only able to compete once in 2020 because covid struck days after the first meet and the season was canceled. He continued to work, but now, as a senior, he just added a new event to his track and field duties - the 200-meter dash. He also runs the Knights' 100-meter dash and 4x100-meter relay.

