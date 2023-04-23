Deerfield-Windsor's Chancellor Bacon runs away from the competition in the 4x100 relay as teammate Ethan Johnson (left) cheers.Bacon and Johnson were half of the 4x100 relay team that won the region championship and will compete at state this week. Boles Middleton and Reid Martin are the other members of that team.
ALBANY - Under Deerfield-Windsor track and field coach Jake Clawson, the Knights always have strong distance runners, but this year the Knights have a sprinter who will give Deerfield-Windsor some major scoring opportunities as they compete for the GIAA Class AAA state championship later this week in Locust Grove. That sprinter is Chancellor Bacon, a senior at Deerfield-Windsor.
Bacon joined the track and field team as a freshman at DWS, but was only able to compete once in 2020 because covid struck days after the first meet and the season was canceled. He continued to work, but now, as a senior, he just added a new event to his track and field duties - the 200-meter dash. He also runs the Knights' 100-meter dash and 4x100-meter relay.
In his fourth attempt in the 200 meters ever, Bacon finished second in the region last week, half a second behind region winner Destin Moore of Brookwood. He finished third in the region in the 100 meters, again less than half a second behind Moore. He was the anchor of the 4x100 relay team that included Ethan Johnson, Boles Middleton, and Reid Martin that won the region title. In fact, all of Deerfield-Windsor's relay teams have won regionals.
"Getting out of the blocks is so important," Bacon said in an interview last week. "The better you get out of the blocks, the sooner you get faster and the better you finish."
Deerfield-Windsor doesn't need Bacon to finish first this week to bring home the state team title, but the senior sprinter is focused on scoring points to help his team.
“This is my chance to help us win a state championship,” the sprinter said. "I didn't get that chance in football because I got hurt. I hope to make my mark this time. I want to rewrite school records in the 100 and 200 but mainly I want to score points for our team."
Those words brought a smile to Coach Clawson's face.
"Since I've been here at Deerfield-Windsor, we've always had good distance runners," the coach said. "But we didn't always have good sprinters. Now with a runner like Chance and some others, we have the best all-around team here. I'm not sure if it's my best team. But it's definitely the best all-around team."
At Deerfield-Windsor, his favorite subjects are math and history. Bacon recently committed to run track at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Ala. where he plans to study health and exercise science. Hopefully, he can show off a state championship ring when he gets to Montgomery.
Chancellor is the son of Bert and LaTasha Bacon of Albany.