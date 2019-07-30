DES MOINES, Iowa --- A trio of former Bulldogs locked down three medals, including two golds, over the weekend at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Des Moines, Iowa.
Decathlete Devon Williams secured one of the gold medals with his top showing of 2019. While Williams’ sister, heptathlete Kendell Williams, earned silver medal honors after her seven events with the highest score of her career, the siblings’ former teammate Keturah Orji left the facility with her record-breaking fourth consecutive U.S. outdoor title in the triple jump. All three of the competitors who advanced to the podium still train in Athens with Georgia head coach Petros Kyprianou.
A mixture of current and former team members competed at the USATF Championships with the IAAF World Championships set to begin in Doha, Qatar on Sept. 28.
So far, the Williams siblings, Orji, rising Bulldog junior Johannes Erm (Estonia, decathlon), former Bulldog Maicel Uibo (Estonia, decathlon), former Lady Bulldogs Chanice Porter (Jamaica, long jump) and Levern Spencer (St. Lucia, high jump), former Georgia NCAA champion and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo (Bahamas, 200m, 400m) and Denzel Comenentia (Netherlands, shot put), who recently completed a star-studded career in Athens, are all qualified for the World Championships.
At USAs over the weekend, Devon Williams scored a season-best 8,295 points to top Solomon Simmons (8,227) for the decathlon crown. Williams’ day two began with victories in the 110-meter hurdles and the discus followed by a second-place finish in the pole vault to lock down his title.
Kendell Williams, who is Devon’s younger sister by a year, piled up a personal record of 6,610 points to finish runner-up to former college foe Erica Bougard (6,663). Williams was runner-up in the 100m hurdles, the high jump and the 200m and won the long jump during her seven events.
Orji wasted no time setting the tone in the triple jump as her opening attempt measured 47 feet, 9 ¼ inches. Passing on her fifth and sixth tries, she also had marks of 47-7.25 and 47-4.50 in her series that would have topped second-place Tori Franklin’s 47-1.50. Orji also tallied four efforts at 21-6 or better in the long jump and completed the event in sixth with a top mark of 21-11 on her third try.
Keenon Laine, who finished his Bulldog career in 2019, entered the high jump at 7-1 and following a second attempt clearance, he went over the bar at 7-3 on his first try. He also finished sixth.
Mady Fagan, who completed her time at UGA this past season, attempted a trio of jumps at the opening high jump mark of 5-10 but was not able to clear the bar. While rising junior Aliyah Whisby (21-6.25) was ninth in the long jump a couple spots behind Orji, former Lady Bulldogs Kate Hall (21-6) and Tara Davis (21-4) made up the 10th and 11th-place finishers, respectively.
Another former Lady Bulldog, Lynna Irby, was sixth in the 200m final after registering a 23.06. The Indianapolis, Ind., native was the eighth qualifier in the semifinals with a 22.95. In the 400m semis, Irby missed the final round by two spots after crossing the finish line in 52.12 for 11th. She had a 51.14 in the opening round for third.
In addition, former Bulldog Kendal Williams was eighth in the men’s 100m semifinal with a 10.33 and former Lady Bulldog Morgann Leleux competed in the pole vault but did not have a clearance. Nick Vena, who also suited up red and black during his collegiate years, was 11th in the shot put at 66-0.50.
Also of note, Whisby and Orji have been selected to compete in the long jump for Team USA at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, on Aug. 6-10. Laine has also been selected to represent America at the meet in the high jump.