The first round of fan voting is in, and with 443,412 votes, the Hawks' Trae Young leads All-Star voting among Eastern Conference guards.
Young, who has missed the past two games with a right ankle sprain, has been the Hawks' driving force on offense this season as a scorer and playmaker. As of Thursday afternoon, in his second season in the NBA, Young ranks fourth in the league in scoring (28.5 points per game) and fifth in assists (8.3 assists per game).
Hawks leaders
Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving is at the No. 2 spot for Eastern Conference guards (432,481 votes), and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo is No. 1 for the Eastern Conference frontcourt (1,073,358).
In the Western Conference, Dallas' Luka Doncic is No. 1 for guards (1,073,957), receiving the most votes overall so far, and the Lakers' LeBron James leads in votes for frontcourt players (1,020,851).
Fans account for 50 percent of the vote, with current NBA players and media accounting for 25 percent of the vote each. Voting concludes Jan. 20, and starters will be revealed Jan. 23.
The All-Star game will take place at 8 p.m. Feb. 16 in Chicago's United Center. It will be broadcast on TNT.