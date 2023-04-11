NCAA: 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays

The Georgia Bulldogs' Marc Minichello was named the Men’s Field Athlete of the Week after winning Saturday with a throw of 244 feet and six inches which is seventh in the nation this year.

 Kirk Meche

ATHENS, Ga. --- Georgia had three track and field team members earn Southeastern Conference weekly honors following their performance at the Spec Towns + Torrin Lawrence Invitational last weekend, according to a league announcement.

Matthew Boling was named the SEC Men’s Runner of the Week, Marc Minichello was named the Men’s Field Athlete of the Week and Autumn Wilson was named the Women’s Freshman of the Week.

