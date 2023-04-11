ATHENS, Ga. --- Georgia had three track and field team members earn Southeastern Conference weekly honors following their performance at the Spec Towns + Torrin Lawrence Invitational last weekend, according to a league announcement.
Matthew Boling was named the SEC Men’s Runner of the Week, Marc Minichello was named the Men’s Field Athlete of the Week and Autumn Wilson was named the Women’s Freshman of the Week.
Boling, a native of Houston, Texas, swept the 100-meter dash and 200m and ran a leg on the first place 4x100m relay during the Bulldogs’ one home meet of the year. His 20.26 is the fourth-fastest time in the nation this year as he managed to edge Elija Godwin (20.33) for the win. Boling returned to run a leg on the winning 4x100m relay as the unit registered a 39.22, which ranks third in school history and 10th nationally this season.
Minichello, a native of West Pittson, Pa., sent his second attempt in the javelin a Georgia personal best 74.52 meters/244 feet, 6 inches to win. This effort ranks seventh nationally and was the country’s second-best throw of the weekend.
Wilson, a native of Austin, Texas, made her Athens debut and left with the fastest 200m in the country this year (No. 5 on world list) of 22.56, which also ranks fifth on the all-time Georgia list. She also ran a leg on the winning 4x100m relay team as the unit clocked a facility record 43.26, which stands fifth nationally.
Last week, Boling, along with Godwin, Caleb Cavanaugh and Will Sumner, earned the SEC Men’s Runners of the Week following their record-breaking relay finish at the Texas Relays.
Up Next: The Bulldogs are slated to travel to L.A. for competition in the Mt. SAC Relays, Bryan Clay Invitational and Cal State LA Twilight Open between Wednesday and Saturday.