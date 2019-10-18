Albany State University officials have moved Saturday’s game to a 5 p.m. kick off at the Albany State Coliseum because of expected bad weather from Tropical Storm Nestor. Rain chances begin to increase tonight and begin to lessen tomorrow afternoon, according to weather.com.
The game was scheduled for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
The boxing show featuring Albany’s National Lightweight Champion Haven Brady at the Tift Nelson building has been canceled and will be rescheduled, according to the Brady family. There were concerns with other boxers and crews traveling to Albany in the weather that led to the decision.
Lee County Athletic Director Hank Wright said Friday the state volleyball playoffs scheduled in Leesburg are still on, but officials are watching the weather information closely. The Lady Trojans are scheduled to host Grovetown at Noon Saturday with a match between Pope and Douglas County to follow.
