The Albany State Golden Rams jumped out to a 10-2 lead on the Tuskegee University Golden Tigers Monday night at the Arena at ASU West, but after a hot start the Rams went cold and Tuskegee took a 68-53 conference win.
After building that early 10-2 lead the Rams were able to hold off the Tigers for most of the first half. The Golden Tigers did not get their first lead of the game until 1:03 remaining in the half when senior guard James Eads drilled a long three-pointer to put the Tigers ahead 29-27. The Tigers hit another three before the buzzer to stretch the half time lead to 34-29.
In the second half the Rams started out really cold from the floor. In the first four minutes of the half Tuskegee outscored the Rams 11-1 and led 45-30 before Albany State senior Randy McClure put a perfect finger roll shot into the basket with 16 minutes left to play. Mario Young later nailed a two-point jump shot from the free throw line to close the gap to 47-37 but that was as close as the Rams could get.
Eads led all scorers with 29 points and the Tigers added two more in double figures – Deshawn Millington scored 17 and Myles Thomas added 13.
The hometown Rams were led by McClure with 19 points and nine rebounds while Kamil Brown knocked down 12 and handed out four assists. The Rams hit only three of 23 from outside the arch and shot only 36% from the field.
Albany State is now 3-6 on the season and 1-1 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). The Rams will host the Hurricanes of Georgia Southwestern Thursday night at the Arena on West Campus. Tip-off Thursday night is set for 7:30 p.m.