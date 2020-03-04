Despite scoring 38 points in the paint and 25 of those points coming off of turnovers, the Albany State Golden Rams’ women’s basketball team fell to Tuskegee Tuesday night in the first round of the SIAC basketball tournament being held in Rock Hill, SC by a 74-66 final. The loss ends Albany State’s basketball season with a 6-20 record.
The Golden Tigers of Tuskegee used a strong first half to build a 35-27 lead and maintained that lead at the end despite the Lady Rams hitting 45% from the field and 87% from the free throw line.
While the scoring averages were similar, Tuskegee dominated the boards, outrebounding the Lady Rams 42-22.
Seniors Alexandria James and Ciera Norman led Albany State with 23 and 17 points, respectively.
Ashiala Jackson led Tuskegee with 21 points.
