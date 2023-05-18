ATHENS, Ga. --- Twenty-five members of Georgia’s track and field teams have qualified for the coming NCAA East Prelims in Jacksonville, Fla., on May 24-27.

The four-day meet at North Florida’s Hodges Stadium will be the qualifying grounds in order to advance to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas, on June 7-10. There are 48 competitors from the East Region in every individual event and 24 in the relays.

