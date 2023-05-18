ATHENS, Ga. --- Twenty-five members of Georgia’s track and field teams have qualified for the coming NCAA East Prelims in Jacksonville, Fla., on May 24-27.
The four-day meet at North Florida’s Hodges Stadium will be the qualifying grounds in order to advance to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas, on June 7-10. There are 48 competitors from the East Region in every individual event and 24 in the relays.
The NCAA West Prelims will be running simultaneously in Sacramento with the same format. The top 12 in each event from both regions will advance to the final round on the University of Texas campus.
The fourth-ranked Georgia men have qualified 12 individuals in a total of 12 events: Gavin Beverage (shot put), Keshaun Black (100-meter dash, 200m, 4x100m relay), Matthew Boling (200m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay), Caleb Cavanaugh (400m hurdles, 4x400m relay), Elija Godwin (400m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay), Marc Minichello (javelin), Christopher Morales Williams (400m, 4x100m relay), Clay Pender (800m), Alencar Pereira (hammer throw), Will Sumner (800m, 4x400m relay) and Nikolai van Huyssteen (pole vault) and Sam Bowers (5000m).
The ninth-ranked Lady Bulldogs have qualified 13 individuals in a total of 14 events: Aaliyah Butler (400m, 4x400m relay), Ana da Silva (shot put, hammer throw), Julia Harisay (javelin, discus), Kaila Jackson (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay), Elena Kulichenko (high jump), Titiana Mash (triple jump, long jump), Erin McMeniman (javelin), Dominique Mustin (400m hurdles, 4x400m relay), Brandee Presley (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay), Haley Tate (4x400m relay), Mikeisha Welcome (triple jump), Autumn Wilson (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay) and Bella Witt (100m hurdles).
Kyle Garland has already punched his ticket to Austin after scoring the No. 2 all-time collegiate tally in the decathlon (8,589) to win last weekend’s SEC Championships with a meet record score. The top 24 decathletes and heptathletes on the women’s side are accepted directly into the Championships thanks to their spots on the national descending order list.
Last year, Georgia had 14 women in nine events at the Prelims and the men had 11 in 10. The men completed the meet with nine qualifiers while the women finished with five. The Bulldog men finished fifth with 32 points and the Lady Bulldogs were tied for 45th with four points.