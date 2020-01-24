BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Two Albany State University football players have earned a spot on the 2019 Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-Super Region Two squad, according to a release today by The Don Hansen Football Committee.
Safety Tyler Scott and punter Gabriel Ballinas earned spots in the second and third teams.
The Don Hansen team carries out the legacy of long-time small college football advocate Don Hansen, who passed away at age 75 on Aug. 29, 2010. Hansen, from Brookfield, Illinois., started and published Don Hansen's National Weekly Football Gazette for three decades, selecting NCAA Division II All-America teams for the first time in 1988. Don Hansen's Football Gazette began selecting Division II All-Region squads in 2003.
The first-team and second-team All-Region selections advance to a national ballot from which the 2019 Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-America team will be selected.
The Super Region Two Offensive Player of the Year was awarded to Valdosta State quarterback Rogan Wells. The Defensive Player of the Year went to Demetrius Harris of Fort Valley State and the Special Teams Player of the Year to placekicker Jefferson Souza of Virginia Union. West Florida quarterback Austin Reed earned Super Region Two Freshman of the Year and Pete Shinnick of West Florida Coach of the Year.
