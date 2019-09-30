The leaders of Georgia’s two classifications changed this week in the most recent Georgia high school football poll, but three area schools did not see much change.
Lowndes is now the top team in Class 7A after shutting out Class 6A’s top team – Valdosta 24-0 in the Winnersville Classic in Valdosta. Lowndes got the boost after fellow region rival Colquitt County beat the top team in 7A- Grayson- 31-7 in Moultrie Friday night. Lowndes (5-0) leads the 7A poll followed by McEachern (4-0) and then Colquitt County (4-1). Grayson fell to #4 in the poll.
In Class 6A Lee County was off and remained at number five in the poll. Dacula (5-0) has taken the top spot in the poll, thanks to Valdosta’s loss. The Wildcats only dropped on spot though, as they fell to #2. Two other region 1 teams that battle with Lee County remain in the top ten as well. Coffee is ranked #4 and Houston County is now #9. Northside-Warner Robins has dropped out of the top ten poll.
The Lee County Trojans will host Thomson (2-3) in a homecoming game in Leesburg Friday night.
In the Class A poll, Bowdon was the big mover as the top three remained in place. Irwin County (5-0) is on top, followed by Clinch County (4-1) and then Pelham (5-0). Bowdon (4-0) jumped to #4 after beating North Cobb Christian 27-21 and Manchester knocked Marion County out of the top ten with a 43-14 win in Buena Vista. Last week Marion County was #4 in the poll. The Mitchell County Eagles (4-1) remained at #5 again this week.
Both Pelham and Mitchell County are off this week.
