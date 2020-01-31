DAWSON - The third-ranked Terrell County Greenwave had their chances Friday night but missed 10 fourth-quarter free throws and the fifth-ranked Calhoun County Cougars held on for a 66-60 win in front of a packed house at Terrell County High School. It was four straight free throws by Calhoun’s Tykevious Curry that killed a late rally by the Greenwave, while Terrell County missed opportunities. The Calhoun County win sets up a tie for the top spot in Region 1-A as the regular season ended. The region tournament is set for next week with the championship game planned for Saturday at Albany State West, and the two teams will be favored to meet in again in the finals.
Both teams played fast offense- racing down the floor with break-neck speed and strong, physical defense. That physicality led to a flare of tempers in the third quarter that brought school officials and law enforcement to the edge of the court. Referees brought the team captains to center court to discuss the issue and things settled down and the competition resumed.
A few minutes later, however, the law enforcement got involved again when several fans rushed out of the stands to the scorer’s table. The issue boiled up after a jump-ball call by referees and awarded possession to the Greenwave. It was not clear what happened that caused the fans to rush to the scorer’s table, but the game was delayed again while law enforcement and school officials tried to sort things out. At least two fans were escorted out of the gymnasium and the game resumed.
Terrell County had a 15-13 lead after the first quarter but the Greenwave had trouble hitting the bottom of the basket in the second quarter and the Calhoun defense created some turnovers that helped the Cougars pull out to a 30-19 lead midway through the second quarter.
The second quarter started off with a three from Dejuan Enocher to give Calhoun a 16-15 lead and the Cougars got two points from Jahmad Wiley before Enocher stole the ball and went for another layup. The shot was blocked, but the Cougars retained possession and the inbounds pass went to Enocher in the corner who drilled another three. The Cougars stole the ball again on the next possession and threw it to Enocher just outside the arch for another three and the Cougars led 26-19 with 3:57 remaining in the half. After the time out the Cougars scored four more points before Kentravion Grier finally scored to end the drought for the Greenwave. The half ended with the Cougars up by 11 at 36-25.
The Greenwave played incredible defense in the second half, creating numerous turnovers that helped close the gap, but Terrell County still had big trouble getting the ball into the basket. Shontavion Bowens finally got things going for the Greenwave with a long three-pointer, then hit a two-point basket on the next possession to close the gap to just seven. After the temper issues in the third, Bowens drained another three to end the quarter and leave the gap at only six – 46-40.
The Greenwave closed the gap to three in the fourth with an underhanded shot by Keborian Stephens followed by another three from Bowens. The Cougars got a break when a foul was called as Curry flew toward the basket and the Greenwave player objected and was whistled for a technical as well.
That gave Curry four free throws and he hit all four, plus the Cougars got possession of the ball. That put the lead back at eight and killed the Greenwave rally.
Curry led the Cougars with 23 points, including six straight free throws in the fourth quarter. Enocher followed with 18 and Wiley added 15 for the winners.
Four of the Greenwave hit double figures, led by Grier with 17. Bowens followed with 14, Recardo Simmons scored 13 and Keborian Stephends put in 12.
Both teams own identical 20-2 overall records, and each has one loss in the region – to each other. Calhoun County head coach Marcus Shaw said he was not sure, but he thought the top seed would be decided by a coin toss.
In the girl’s game the Calhoun County Lady Cougars outscored Terrell County 24-3 in the second quarter to open up a close game and then held Terrell County scoreless in the third, 17-0, to breeze past the Greenwave 70-24. Ayuanna Mansfield hit eight three-pointers and added a free throw to lead the Lady Cougars with 25 points. Destiny Hightower knocked down 12, and Takia Davis added 11.
Adrianna Huckaby led Terrell County with eight.
The Lady Cougars, currently ranked fourth in the state, are now 19-4 overall and 16-0 in the region. They will be heavily favored to repeat as region champions and should make another run in the state playoffs.
