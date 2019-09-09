ATHENS, Ga. – University of Georgia men’s tennis freshman Tyler Zink won the US Open Junior Doubles title after he and his partner took a 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory Saturday afternoon in New York.
Zink is the first Bulldog in 13 years to accomplish such a feat, with the Georgia pair of now associate head coach Jamie Hunt and teammate Nate Schnugg taking the honor in 2006.
“We’re super fired up for Tyler and that he came up with a grand slam title in his last Junior tournament,” Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz said. “He is such a hard worker, and this will be great for his confidence as he starts his collegiate career. We expect great things for him and know this is a sign of his bright future.”
The tandem took down the No. 5 seeded duo of Liam Draxl and Govind Nanda 6-7 (4), 6-3 (10-7) Friday afternoon to punch a ticket to the finals. There, Zink and his partner faced the duo of Andrew Paulson and Alexander Zgirovsky and eventually sealed the 7-6 (4), 6-4 win.
The Bradenton, Fla., native was the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2019 class. He is now part of the impressive Bulldog freshman class which was ranked No. 4 nationally by tennisrecruiting.net.