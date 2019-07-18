NEW YORK, NY, July 18, 2019 -- Albany State's inside big man, Tyrell Williams has been selected to be a part of the the National Basketball Players Association Top 50 camp. He is the only member of the Golden Rams selected.
The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), the Southwestern Athletic Conference (“SWAC”) and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (“SIAC”) are pleased to announce their continued partnership in hosting the 3rd annual Top 50 Basketball Camp. The Camp will take place July 26-28 on the campus of Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA. Twenty-five of the best players from each conference will be featured at the camp in a model similar to the NBPA’s Top 100 Camp. Players will receive on-court skill instruction from current and retired NBA players as well as participate in leadership and life skills development sessions off the court.
“We are proud to continue this partnership with SWAC and SIAC for a 3rd year,” said NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts. “The NBPA Top 50 Camp provides a unique experience to these student-athletes while exposing our players to professional opportunities within the HBCU community. We look forward to another great year.”
The camp also aims to develop coaching and talent pipelines for current and retired NBA players who are interested in exploring a career in intercollegiate athletics.
“The Southwestern Athletic Conference along with our membership is once again extremely excited to be apart of the NBPA Top 50 Camp,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “This camp benefits our student-athletes in a variety of ways from a developmental standpoint and we look forward to participating in this year’s event.
In addition to skill development and on-court drills, the camp will also include highly-competitive scrimmages and games, giving campers the opportunity to showcase their talent against the best players from their neighboring conference.
“Three years ago, the NBPA, led by Michele Roberts, partnered with the SIAC and SWAC to provide leadership and skill instruction for our student-athletes as well as professional development opportunities for former NBA players. Three years later, the Top 50 Camp has not only exceeded our most optimistic expectations, but has in my judgement, also led to more former NBA players being provided employment opportunities at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (“HBCUs”) and throughout the broad intercollegiate landscape,” said SIAC Commissioner Gregory Moore.
