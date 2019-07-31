Belinda Tyson hit a hole in one from 93 yards away recently at the Flint River Municipal Golf Course. Tyson used a #9 iron on the 11th hole of the course to hit the shot. She was accompanied by Ferlin Thompson. The information was provided by Roy Snead of the city of Albany's Flint River Municipal Golf Course.
Tyson drops hole in one in Albany
- From staff reportd
- Updated
Joe Whitfield
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Stay Informed
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Newsletter
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
News Alerts
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Albany Herald delivered to your email.
Sports Newsletter
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Most Popular
Newspaper Ads
-
Jul 31
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 4