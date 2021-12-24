ALBANY — A disastrous second quarter doomed the Dougherty Trojans Thursday afternoon in the U-Save It Christmas Classic against second-ranked Baldwin, but Dougherty fought back and almost handed the Braves their third straight loss.
Baldwin made late crucial free throws to hold off the Trojans (5-5) and win 50-46. Baldwin (9-2) dropped their second game in a row Wednesday night against Westover.
The Dougherty defense kept the Braves at bay early and the Trojans led 10-6 at the end of the first. But the second quarter was a different story. The Braves hit four threes and Dougherty couldn't buy a basket until about a minute and a half left in the first half. The Braves scored 17 points and were ahead 23-10 in the second quarter before Dougherty finally got scored.
But Coach Bakari Bryant and the Trojans did not quit. The Trojans tightened their fast and physical defense and slowly began chipping away at the deficit. With five minutes left in the game, Kaleke Jinks closed the gap to five and then Jacob Stallworth stole a pass and raced to the basket for two more to make the score 47-44 with 1:37 left to play. Dougherty's physical play prompted eight foul calls against the Braves in the fourth quarter, compared to only two against the Braves. That meant when the time was getting close, Baldwin got two shots on the line for each foul and they made enough to keep Dougherty at bay.
Elijah West led the Trojans in scoring with 16 points and Kennard Norris scored nine. Rudolph Satcher led Baldwin and all scorers with 22 points and Lataveon Roach dumped in 13.
Westover 54 Perry 46
Last night the Monroe Golden Tornadoes blew out the Perry Panthers 67-37, while the Westover Patriots knocked off the second-ranked team in the state. One might think this game would be a blow-out, but the Perry Panthers came to play Thursday and gave seventh-ranked Westover a strenuous workout. Westover now owns a perfect 10-0 record won 54-46.
The Panthers pulled up to an early 10-2 lead and held a 24-17 halftime lead. The teams went back and forth in the third before Westover's Kavon Johnson drilled a three from the top of the key to put the score at 38-36 at the end of the third. The Patriots finally took the lead for the first time with 6:50 remaining when Kemari Leverette scored on a fast-break layup. Later in the fourth, the Patriots got a little distance from the Panthers when Leverette and KeShay Walton each hit a tree to put the Patriots ahead 49-43.
Leverette led the Patriots with 17, Walton scored 14, and Johnson added 13 for the winners. Dequan Wright led the Panthers with 21.
Monroe 58 Southeast Lauderdale 47
The eighth-ranked Monroe Golden Tornadoes (7-2) had a tough bout with the Southeast Lauderdale Tigers also. Monroe won by 11 poin5w, but could not build a comfortable lead until the very end. The Tigers led 15-7 early in the second quarter before the Tornadoes finally got their offense rolling. Once they did they put together a 23-6 run to end the quarter until Southeast Lauderdale hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to end the first half with a 30-23 score. The Tigers closed the gap to 40-36 at the end of three quarters and then made the score 40-39 early in the fourth with another three-pointer,
From there the Tornadoes picked up the defensive intensity and senior guard Dominic Henderson became a force in the game. Henderson blocked at least three fourth-quarter shots and scored seven fourth-quarter points to help Monroe secure the victory. He had only scored four the entire game until that point.
Andrico Jackson poured in 18 points to lead Monroe, Henderson added 11, and Boss Diallo and Justin Burns each scored 10.
All-Tournament Team
Dominik Henderson was named the MVP of the tournament and the others added to the All-Tournament team were Kemari Leverette of Westover, Rudolph Satcher of Baldwin, Jeremiah Jackson of Mitchell County, Tyson Brooks of Glynn Academy, Dequan Wright of Perry, and Nick Woodard of Taylor County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.