With COVID-19 safety protocols in place, the annual U-Save-It Classic basketball tournament tips off Tuesday at Monroe High.
The event, which features six teams and two days of basketball, begins Tuesday with Dougherty facing Taylor County at 10 a.m. Monroe then takes on Deerfield-Windsor at 2 p.m., followed by Westover against Lee County at 6 p.m.
On Wednesday, Westover plays Deerfield-Windsor in the opener at 10 a.m. Monroe hosts Taylor County at 2 p.m., and the showcase concludes with Dougherty against Lee County at 6 p.m.
The tournament, a long-running tradition during the holiday season, is scaled down this year because of the pandemic. It was scheduled as a 14-team event, but was trimmed down to six teams to limit the number of players and fans on campus at any given time. Masks are required for fans and seating capacity is limited.
Tickets, which are available at the gate, are $6 per game for adults and $5 for students. A day pass, which includes all three games, also is available for $10.
The games also are broadcast live at https://bit.ly/NFHSMonroe.
