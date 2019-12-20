The Westover Patriots were down by 20 points after three quarters Thursday against McDonough, but Coach Dallis Smith told his team to go all out in the fourth quarter and put on full court pressure for the last eight minutes. The Patriots closed the gap to seven points with two minutes remaining, but the Warhawks held on for a 65-55 win in the first day of the U-Save It Classic at Monroe HIgh School.
Smith had Isaac Abidde, Shamir Winfield, Ezekiel Prince, Cameron Ball, and Keshay Walton on the floor during the furious rally for the Patriots. Westover was intense throughout the final period and created numerous turnovers and easy scoring opportunities against the WarHawks. Ball and Abidde both drilled three-pointers from the corner, but the rally fell short as the WarHawks got through the press just enough to maintain the lead.
McDonough had built a lead early much like the Patriots played in the fourth quarter. The WarHawks used a quick defense and full court pressure early to rattle the Patriots leading 13-3 early in the first quarter. Trailing 35-19 at the half, Westover started out the third quarter hitting three of their first fourt shots, but the intense defense didn’t show up until the fourth quarter.
Abidde led the Patriots with 15 points on the night while Prince and Walton each scored 10. Westover is now 2-5 on the year and McDonough improves to 4-5.
In the final game Thursday night the hometown team Monroe was on the other end of a furious rally, but got past Jonesboro 66-62 in overtime.
The Golden Tornadoes led Jonesboro 40-35 after three quarters but stretched their lead to nine in the final quarter before the Cardinals put man-to-man full court pressure on the Tornadoes, creating numerous turnovers and easy scoring opportunities.
Monroe’s leading scorer and rebounder, Marius Ellis, suffered an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter and the Cardinals saw an opening with Ellis missing. With a little more than two minutes remaining in the game Ellis returned to the game but with a noticeable limp and definitely not in top form.
With the game tied 53-53 and 11 seconds remaining, the Tornadoes had two chances under the basket to win the game, but both missed. In the overtime the Tornadoes scored first and never trailed again, but the game wasn’t secure until senior guard Matthew Green drilled two free throws with nine ticks left on the clock.
Sophomore guard Dominik Henderson led the Tornadoes with 20 points, with seven of those points in the overtime, and Ellis followed with 15. Green added 11 points, including 4-4 at the free throw line in the overtime.
The win moves the Tornadoes to 6-1 on the year while Jonesboro fell to 5-3.
In the U-Save-It opening game the Wayne County Yellow Jackets knocked off the Dougherty Trojans 52-44. The Trojans were without starting shooting guard Rod Jones in the game, but the Trojans still had chances. Dougherty hit only five of 13 free throw attempts and three of 12 three-point shots.
Javon Coleman and Jadyn Shider each scored 10 points to lead the Trojans. Dougherty is now 5-7 on the season.
