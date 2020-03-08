ATHENS, Ga. – Third-ranked Georgia completed a series sweep of Massachusetts Sunday, winning 6-0 at Foley Field.
The Bulldogs improved to 14-2, notching their fourth shutout including second over the Minutemen. Georgia senior right-hander Logan Moody was making his first start of the year and tied his career high by going five scoreless innings for his first win this season. Justin Glover, Will Childers and Tucker Bradley combined to pitch the final four frames, allowing just four hits with four strikeouts.
The Minutemen (1-8) threatened in the first, loading the bases with two outs, and then Moody retired first baseman Steve Luttazi. In the fourth, UMASS got a leadoff triple from Anthony Videtto, and Moody and the Bulldogs took care of the next three hitters to maintain the shutout. UMASS put the first two on to start the sixth against Glover, and then he came back to get a strikeout, and the Bulldogs turned a double play.
The Bulldogs (14-2) went up 1-0 in the first courtesy of a two-out, RBI-double by senior Patrick Sullivan. A sacrifice fly from Cole Tate made it 2-0 in the third. Connor Tate gave the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead when he led off the fourth with his first home run of the year. Georgia added three runs in the sixth to extend it advantage to 6-0. UMASS starter Jack Steele fell to 0-2, allowing three runs on seven hits in 4.2 innings.
Dawgs Tracks
- Logan Moody made his first start of the year and fourth of his career.
- With a single in the third inning, Tucker Bradley has reached base in all 16 games this year while Ben Anderson’s on-base streak is 15 games after a base hit in that frame.
-In the fourth, Connor Tate smashed his first home run of the year to give him a four-game hitting streak.
-Georgia is now 11-0 in games when it hits a home run.
-The Bulldogs posted a pair of shutouts in sweeping the series.
Ike Cousins Head Baseball Coach Scott Stricklin
On the game…
“We needed Logan Moody to give us a good start today. We made that decision to give him a start. C.J. Smith is getting that change up figured out, and he had an extra bullpen this weekend, and he threw it really well. I’m really excited about the progress that he's making. I’m really proud of Logan; that’s exactly what we needed. Then, we got Just Glover and Will Childers out there again, and Tucker Bradley who needed to pitch because he hasn’t in two weeks. “
“We wanted to get everybody ready for this big week, and we are going to need that momentum because we've got Georgia Southern Tuesday and Wednesday and then we go down to Florida, and they're ranked number one in the country. They are the only undefeated team in the country, and I know they'll be ready for us. It will be a challenging week for sure."
Sophomore CF Ben Anderson
On picking up the sweep today…
“I think for us as a group, it’s more for us just being ourselves. Don't press. Don't try to do too much. Just be ourselves at the plate, and we’ll have good at bats, and I think we did that this weekend."
Up Next:
The Bulldogs go on the road to face Ga. Southern Tuesday and Wednesday before opening SEC play at top-ranked Florida Friday. Tuesday’s game with the Eagles will be at SRP Park in North Augusta, S.C., as last week’s scheduled game there was postponed due to rain. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
