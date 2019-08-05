ATHENS- Georgia's convoluted situation at outside linebacker may have gotten a little more clarity on Monday. Brenton Cox, a starter in the Sugar Bowl in January, apparently has been dismissed from the team.
UGA officials could not confirm a report by ugarivals.com that cited "sources." But defensive coordinator and outside linebackers position coach Dan Lanning was extremely vague when asked about Cox during a news conference late Monday morning.
Asked how Cox has looked so far three practices into preseason camp, Lanning said, "that's a good question. I'd actually leave that up to Coach (Kirby) Smart at this time."
Cox, a sophomore from Stockbridge, already was expected to miss Georgia's season opener against Vanderbilt. He and fellow outside linebacker Robert Beal Jr. were arrested for having marijuana in their dorm room this past April. UGA athletic department policy calls for first-time offenders of the its marijuana-use policy be suspended for 10 percent of the season's games. Football translates that to be one game.
Cox played in 15 games as a freshman last season and started the Sugar Bowl after senior D'Andre Walker was sidelined with an injury. He finished with 20 tackles, one sack and three pass break-ups.